Police called after body dumped at park on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called after a body was found dumped at a park Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at a BREC park on Perkins Road at Kenilworth Parkway, near Olympia Stadium. Sources say the body was dumped from a car.

Police tell WBRZ the body is a male around 18 to 20 years of age with a gunshot wound. The location of where the shooting took place is still unknown. Officials believe the vehicle that dumped the body at the park around 12:50 p.m. turned left on Kenilworth and drove towards Highland Road.

A portion of the roadway is blocked; drivers are advised to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.