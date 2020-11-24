Police: Bystander who killed robber on Sherwood Forest Blvd. has been questioned, released

BATON ROUGE - A business owner was shot to death in a mid-day robbery Friday on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, and someone else killed the robber as he tried to run away.

Police said Timothy McCoy went into Wise Communications at 2629 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around noon, robbed the business and shot Mahmod Khalaf, the owner.

As McCoy was leaving the store, a third person saw what happened and "shot McCoy as he exited the business," Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a news release. That person, a 20-year-old male, then ran away, but later turned himself in to authorities.

Both Khalaf, 48, and McCoy, 28, died at the scene of the shooting on Friday.

On Tuesday, police announced the young man who stepped in during the incident was questioned and then released without incident.