Police: Body found in Lake Charles river identified

LAKE CHARLES, La.- The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of the man that was found in West Fork River off Frank Parker Road in Sulphur on Mar. 28, 2020.

The body has been identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Perkins of Reeves.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a possible body floating in the West Fork River off Frank Parker Road in Sulphur around noon on Saturday.

Deputies observed what appeared to be a body floating in the river. The CPSO Marine Division arrived on the scene and located a deceased male.

Detectives were unable to identify the deceased male for nearly three days, asking for the public's help upon releasing details of the man's physical appearance. It is unknown at this time how far the body floated or how long he was in the water.

Investigators say there appeared to be no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected. The cause and manner of death are pending the coroner’s investigation.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement to Facebook Tuesday afternoon announcing the identification of the man found.

This is a developing story. If anyone has any information on the death of Perkins, they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.