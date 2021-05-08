75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Body found in car near Intracoastal Bridge

Saturday, May 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

ST. MARY PARISH - Detectives are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon.

The body was found inside a car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office report. Police were alerted to the incident around 2:30 p.m., after receiving a call about the issue.

No further details are known at this time.

