Police: Body found in car near Intracoastal Bridge

ST. MARY PARISH - Detectives are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon.

The body was found inside a car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office report. Police were alerted to the incident around 2:30 p.m., after receiving a call about the issue.

No further details are known at this time.