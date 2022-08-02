Latest Weather Blog
Police: body apparently dragged 6 miles in hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a driver apparently hit a pedestrian in the city's French Quarter and dragged the body more than 6 miles, crossing a Mississippi River bridge to the other side.
Police say a driver found the disfigured body about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the road leading from the bridge.
A police Facebook posting says investigators believe the body is that of an unidentified pedestrian hit in the French Quarter. It says witnesses told investigators a black sedan with tinted windows struck the man and drove off.
Officer Garry Flot, a police spokesman, said in an email Sunday that police don't have further leads to the car or driver.
Police posted surveillance video photographs of the car on Facebook, seeking the public's help in the case.
#NOPD needs your help identifying this vehicle and the driver of this vehicle. Around 3:00 a.m., witnesses saw the...Posted by New Orleans Police Department (Official) on Friday, January 1, 2016
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker cancels town-hall meeting; still waiting for communication from state about Jetson...
-
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
-
Neighbor's tree falls through home months after woman first called worried about...
-
Homeowners who lost insurance bracing for impact as hurricane season ramps up
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal allegedly raped woman at his Prairieville home, jailed...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West