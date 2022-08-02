76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: body apparently dragged 6 miles in hit-and-run

January 03, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a driver apparently hit a pedestrian in the city's French Quarter and dragged the body more than 6 miles, crossing a Mississippi River bridge to the other side.

Police say a driver found the disfigured body about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the road leading from the bridge.

A police Facebook posting says investigators believe the body is that of an unidentified pedestrian hit in the French Quarter. It says witnesses told investigators a black sedan with tinted windows struck the man and drove off.

Officer Garry Flot, a police spokesman, said in an email Sunday that police don't have further leads to the car or driver.

Police posted surveillance video photographs of the car on Facebook, seeking the public's help in the case.

 
