Police block street to investigate unfounded shots fired call
BATON ROUGE - Police blocked off part of Highland Road just after lunch while police investigated a complaint of shots being fired.
The area was closed, briefly, between LSU and E. Roosevelt Street. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed yellow crime scene tape and numerous police cars.
No one was injured and police left the scene.
Police investigate numerous shots fired complaints each day.
