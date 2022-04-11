Latest Weather Blog
Police: Bank burglars stole truck, one killed in failed ATM heist in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man from Houston is dead and another is facing charges after a violent attempt to steal an ATM from a Denham Springs bank Monday morning.
Police released details of the incident Monday afternoon.
Goldie L. Jones was booked into jail on manslaughter, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and illegal possession of stolen things charges after the heist.
Police said Jones and a partner, who was not identified, tried to steal the ATM from the Regions Bank on Range Ave. When they couldn't pull the ATM from the bank, the pair tried to speed away from the scene and crashed on Veterans Blvd. a little more than a half-mile away from the bank.
Police said the pickup used to flee from the bank was stolen from Walker.
The driver lost control trying to escape the bank area and crashed in a field. One of the burglars died in the crash, police said. Jones escaped the wreck and tried to run away, police added.
Both men were from Texas.
