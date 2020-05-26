Police: Baby shot at home in Shreveport, parents not hurt

A baby was injured during a shooting incident at a Shreveport residence on Westover Road on Monday night.

SHREVEPORT — A ten-month-old baby boy was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries late Monday night, police said.

According to authorities, the boy was struck in his upper body while at a home on Shreveport's Westover Road around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found the ten-month-old crying and awake. He was rushed to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, news outlets reported.

Police told reporters the boy is expected to survive.

His parents were inside the home when it was shot at around 11:30 p.m., and neither parent was injured, police said.