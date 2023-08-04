82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police attempting to identify two individuals accused of using fraudulent check

6 years 2 months 1 day ago Friday, June 02 2017 Jun 2, 2017 June 02, 2017 3:32 PM June 02, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify two individuals who are accused of purchasing items at a store on Airline Hwy. with a fraudulent check.

According to BRPD, the incident occurred on May 25 at Home Building Materials in the 7800 block of Airline Hwy.

Trending News

Anyone with information on these individuals is urged to contact the Financial Crimes Division at 389-3871.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days