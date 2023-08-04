82°
Police attempting to identify two individuals accused of using fraudulent check
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify two individuals who are accused of purchasing items at a store on Airline Hwy. with a fraudulent check.
According to BRPD, the incident occurred on May 25 at Home Building Materials in the 7800 block of Airline Hwy.
Anyone with information on these individuals is urged to contact the Financial Crimes Division at 389-3871.
