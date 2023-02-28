Police attempting to identify two accused of armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people accused of an armed robbery at a gas station on Millerville Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the robbery happened around 4 a.m on Feb. 18 at the Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road. The two reportedly implied they were armed, went behind the counter and emptied the cash register before leaving.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.