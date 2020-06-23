Police asking for help in search of missing 15-year-old girl

BAKER, La.- Baker Police are asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Hannah Allen.

Hannah was last seen leaving a family member's house in Baker on Monday, June 22, around 5 p.m.

Hannah is 5'6 and weighs 120 lbs. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Hannah or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.