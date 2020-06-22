70°
Latest Weather Blog
Police asking for help in search of missing 15-year-old girl
BAKER, La.- Baker Police are asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Hannah Allen.
Hannah was last seen leaving a family member's house in Baker on Monday, June 22, around 5 p.m.
Hannah is 5'6 and weighs 120 lbs. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Hannah or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana will remain in 'phase 2' for another 28 days
-
In swift response, Connie Bernard says she won't resign; school board members...
-
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
-
School district paid employees nearly $300K in overtime during pandemic shutdown
-
In swift response, Connie Bernard says she won't resign; school board members...