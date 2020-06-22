70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police asking for help in search of missing 15-year-old girl

1 hour 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 10:24 PM June 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BAKER, La.- Baker Police are asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Hannah Allen.

Hannah was last seen leaving a family member's house in Baker on Monday, June 22, around 5 p.m.

Hannah is 5'6 and weighs 120 lbs. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Hannah or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days