Police ask public to assist in search for missing woman

BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman who may suffer from diabetes and dementia.

Police issued an alert, Wednesday (Nov. 18), stating that 62-year-old Brenda Ross is missing and was last seen around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

At that time, Ross was seen behind the wheel of a 2014 silver Chevrolet Equinox, with the following Louisiana License tag: 344DWR.

Anyone who has seen Ross or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.