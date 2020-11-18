49°
Latest Weather Blog
Police ask public to assist in search for missing woman
BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman who may suffer from diabetes and dementia.
Police issued an alert, Wednesday (Nov. 18), stating that 62-year-old Brenda Ross is missing and was last seen around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.
At that time, Ross was seen behind the wheel of a 2014 silver Chevrolet Equinox, with the following Louisiana License tag: 344DWR.
Anyone who has seen Ross or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
-
Capital City remains undecided on Mardi Gras plans
-
Missing Person in Baton Rouge: 62-year-old Brenda Ross
-
FDA authorizes first rapid at-home COVID-19 test kit
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...