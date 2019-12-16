Police: Arrested woman jumps out of moving police car while handcuffed

Aleisha Jones

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say an arrested woman's desperate attempt to escape put her life in danger.

According to a police report, officers responded to a Sunday morning disturbance on North 46th Street where they found 34-year-old Aleisha Jones, who turned out to be a fugitive from the Gonzales Police Department.

After arresting Jones and putting her into their vehicle, Jones allegedly declared that she was not going to jail.

Police say she then rolled down the back window of the police unit and, still handcuffed, jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion.

Officers say Jones hit the roadway face first, putting her life in danger.

Due to this alleged escape attempt, her charges now include aggravated escape.