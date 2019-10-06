Police arrest woman in domestic stabbing

BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a woman in a domestic stabbing that took place near Florida Boulevard.

The incident happened overnight at 662 N. Donmoor Avenue. When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a stab wound on his left side above his rib cages.

The victim told authorities he was walking out of the bedroom of the residence when his partner Keona Deshay Walker stabbed him in the side. There were two children present during the incident and they reported the same sequence of events.

Walker told police that the victim assaulted her before the incident leading her to stab him in self-defense. But, the children present did not confirm that story.

Walker was arrested and booked for attempted second-degree murder and possession of marijuana.