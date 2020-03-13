Police arrest woman for manslaughter after finding her husband shot to death

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of Sullivan Lane Junior, a man who was found shot to death on Thursday.

Police say Sullivan's 39-year-old wife, Lindy, has been accused in his killing. But she maintains that his death was an accident.

On Thursday afternoon, first responders found her husband, Sullivan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at their home on Castle Kirk Drive.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures to no avail and Sullivan was pronounced dead on the scene.

In their official report, investigators say they discovered that just before Sullivan's death, he and Lindy were engaged in an argument that became physical.

Police say "during the altercation the Defendant (Lindy) armed herself with a .40 caliber handgun and attempted to strike the Victim (Sullivan) with it in order to stop the physical altercation and to get away from the Victim (Sullivan)."

But while attempting to hit her husband, Lindy apparently shot him. Police say when the gun went off, Sullivan fell down and Lindy also lost her balance.

The report goes on to explain that while stumbling, Lindy shot her husband multiple times and he died from his injuries.

While speaking with investigators, Lindy emphasized that she did not intentionally shoot her husband.

She was charged with one count of manslaughter and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday morning.





