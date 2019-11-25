Police arrest woman for allegedly attempting to steal $1660

Trinity Thomas

BATON ROUGE – A 19-year-old is behind bars for allegedly stealing a woman’s checks and then forging her signature in hopes of getting some quick cash.

According to a police report, back in July a woman notified officials that two of her cheeks were missing from her checkbook. She told police someone had cashed one of the check’s for $800 and then attempted to cash the other for $860.

Officers say they followed up and learned that 19-year-old Trinity Thomas had tried to cash the $860 check at a bank where the teller was aware of the situation.

Police say the bank contacted the victim whose checks had been stolen and warned her that someone was trying to steal her money. According to the police report, the bank also got a copy of Thomas’s identification card while she was attempting to steal the $860.

After obtaining Thomas’s ID from the bank, police say they searched for her but were unable to locate her until November 24.

Thomas was arrested on charges of forgery, monetary instrument abuse, theft, and attempted theft. Her bond amount is $5,000.