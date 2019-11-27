Police arrest two caught making drug deals outside Red Roof Inn

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they arrested two individuals after following up on numerous complaints regarding drug-related activity at the Red Roof Inn on Boardwalk Drive.

According to a police report, detectives went to the hotel around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and saw Raymond Veal, 36, drive into the Inn's parking lot in a Black Chevy Tahoe. Police say Veal had two passengers, 33-year-old Shamika Magee and a female juvenile.

The police report describes detectives watching as Veal participated in two drug deals on the hotel's premises.

Detectives say after watching the hand-to-hand transactions they approached the Tahoe and Veal quickly tried to get rid of some object they couldn’t quite see. Once the detectives were closer to the SUV, they say it reeked of marijuana.

Detectives say they searched the vehicle and found a plastic baggie with 11.2 grams of cocaine as well as two black digital scales on the center console. In addition to this, detectives say Magee had 23 counterfeit $100 bills in her purse.

When asked about the money, officials say Magee told them it was for a movie shoot, before changing her story and saying she took the bills from her son for safekeeping.

Once police searched Veal, they found he was in possession of $690 and an amount of MDMA.

Magee was arrested on charges of monetary instrument abuse and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Veal was arrested on charges of distribution of schedule 2 drugs, possession of schedule 1 drugs, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.