Man allegedly fired gun into crowd outside business on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting on Plank Road Wednesday.

Authorities charged Jovante Frazer, 28, with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting happened Sunday on Plank Road near Mohican Street. When police officers arrived on scene they found a business and vehicle damaged by gunshots.

Through surveillance footage, police discovered the shooting stemmed from an argument in front of the store between Frazer and another person. Frazer left the parking lot in an SUV and came back to the store multiple times, according to the report.

An unknown person wearing a red sweatshirt fired gun shots at the SUV, which caused Frazer to leave.

Moments later, Frazer returned back in the same vehicle and fired several shots at the business, which had over 30 people standing in front of the property.

The property also had people inside and sustained damaged to the front glass windows and side glass door.

On Wednesday, BRPD located the SUV and performed a traffic stop. Frazer was detained and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.