Police arrest suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - An unknown suspect reportedly shot at and fled from police officers before being taken into custody only hours later and blocks away early Monday morning.
Police say around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.
Shortly before 7 a.m. that same morning, police said the suspect was taken into custody near the 5000 block of Packard Street, less than ten blocks from where the shooting reportedly took place.
Authorities said no officers were injured, and that more information would be made available as it comes.
This is a developing story.
