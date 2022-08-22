87°
Latest Weather Blog
Shots fired at Baton Rouge police officers Monday morning; suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood later that same morning.
Police say around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.
Shortly before 7 a.m. that same morning, police said the suspect was taken into custody near the 5000 block of Packard Street, just blocks from where the shooting reportedly took place.
Authorities said no officers were injured.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Rep. charged with DWI; spotted doing burnouts, speeding near LSU campus
-
Police arrest suspect who shot at responding officers Monday morning
-
Passenger dies after driver lost control on Airline Highway, crashed into underpass...
-
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
-
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning