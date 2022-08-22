87°
Shots fired at Baton Rouge police officers Monday morning; suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood

Monday, August 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood later that same morning. 

Police say around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers. 

Shortly before 7 a.m. that same morning, police said the suspect was taken into custody near the 5000 block of Packard Street, just blocks from where the shooting reportedly took place. 

Authorities said no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. 

