Police arrest suspect in separate hospital carjacking at Bluebonnet medical center

BATON ROUGE - As police investigate a carjacking late Friday at Our Lady of the Lake, detectives arrested a suspect in a separate carjacking at another Baton Rouge hospital.

Kenyun Grimes, 37, was booked into jail Friday afternoon on carjacking charges.

The incident occurred days earlier, on June 22. Police said they do not believe the two incidents are related.

According to a police report released to WBRZ Saturday, Grimes tricked the victim into leaving the driver's seat of her pickup by making a scene and claiming someone was looking for her. When the victim got out of her car, Grimes jumped in and drove off.

The victim jumped into the truck and tried to push Grimes out, police said, but the victim fell out of the vehicle as Grimes drove off.

The victim was parked near an entrance to Baton Rouge General off Bluebonnet, police said.

Grimes was known to hospital administrators, police wrote in a report that included redacted information that appears to insinuate he was a recent patient or person who had recently been at the hospital.

Detectives later matched "key characteristics" of the suspect with information in a crime database.

Grimes was identified as a suspect a few days after the attack and was arrested Friday, July 9.

A booking photo, known as a mugshot, has not been released yet.