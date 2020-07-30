Police arrest suspect in Monet Drive shooting; victim in critical condition

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old male suspect on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Christopher Golmond was arrested Thursday, July 30, in connection to a shooting that occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Monet Drive.

Investigators say Golmond was seen putting a 20-year-old female into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The female victim later arrived at a local hospital in critical condition.

Police believe Golmond disposed of the weapon.

Golmond was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.