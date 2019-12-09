Police arrest suspect in hit and run that killed two women in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH – Two Opelousas women are dead following a hit and run in St. Landry Parish and authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the crash.

Police say Michael S. Thibodeaux has been arrested as the suspected driver.

Thibodeaux was booked into St. Landry Parish Prison on Sunday, December 8.

According to KATC, the fatal crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on LA 749 near Legion Lane.

Police say a total of three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The collision claimed the lives of 42-year-old Kizzy Greene and 41-year-old Angela Broussard. The third victim was treated for minor injuries.

Witnesses told police Greene received a distressing phone call and ran into the road, very upset.

The other two women followed Green, attempting to calm her down and that’s when the vehicle hit all three of them.

Authorities say impairment is currently undetermined as standard toxicology tests are pending.