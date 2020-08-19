84°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest suspect in deadly Zachary stabbing
ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing at a residence on Avenue E Wednesday morning.
Sources said a victim was found stabbed to death in the 4700 block of Ave. E around 9.
Authorities are investigating and said a suspect was arrested. More information will be released later.
Ave. E is between the railroad tracks and Hwy. 19 north of the community's downtown area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Derrius Guice accused of raping two women while he was a freshman...
-
La's Governor & Sec of State butt heads over procedures for 2020...
-
The Saints adjust to changes as they proceed with training
-
Former BRG security guard returns to hospital for medical school
-
Spanish Town residents search for tree killer