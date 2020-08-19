Police arrest suspect in deadly Zachary stabbing

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing at a residence on Avenue E Wednesday morning.

Sources said a victim was found stabbed to death in the 4700 block of Ave. E around 9.

Authorities are investigating and said a suspect was arrested. More information will be released later.

Ave. E is between the railroad tracks and Hwy. 19 north of the community's downtown area.