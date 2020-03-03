Police arrest suspect in connection with Notre Dame Seminary burglaries

Ma'Leik Ahmad Hundley Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - On Tuesday, New Orleans police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with dozens of vehicle burglaries at the Notre Dame Seminary on Friday, Feb. 28.

According to WWL-TV, 18-year-old Ma'Leik Ahmad Hundley was arrested on unrelated charges.

But, he is also accused of 38 counts of simple burglary, 40 counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of trespassing, one count of attempted burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The Notre Dame Seminary burglaries are the latest in a string of similar occurrences that New Orleans police have been investigating.

A total of 41 cars were broken into last Friday.

