Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal Southern professor shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police have a man in custody following the shooting death of a Southern University professor early Saturday Morning.

According to BRPD, 28-year-old Terrius Brown, was arrested in connection to the shooting of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos. Investigators say he broke inside the home on Ashby Avenue, before gunfire was exchanged between Brown and Cavazos. Brown was taken to a local hospital.

Police found Cavazos, around 3:45 a.m. in a home on the 13500 block of Ashby Avenue. Authorities say he died from shooting-related injuries at the scene.

According to social media, Cavazos was a beloved adjunct professor at Southern University. Calls and emails to Southern were not returned Saturday.

Brown will be booked in the EBR Parish Prison on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and Illegal Use of a Weapon.