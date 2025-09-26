Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest suspect connected to string of robberies throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a suspect believed to be connected to a string of robberies throughout the city.
The armed robberies occurred at multiple businesses throughout the Baton Rouge area over the past month, including one at Circle K on Aug. 31, as well as other robberies at Smiley 75, Kangaroo Express, Tim's Food Mart, Exxon and Cousin's Food Mart.
According to the BRPD, the suspect would rob the cash register while a second suspect would hold employees at gunpoint. The reported amount stolen in the robberies totals about $3,000.
The police arrested Jacobey Cossett, 20, who was also arrested in 2023 for a series of similar robberies, on Tuesday as a suspect in the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact BRPD.
