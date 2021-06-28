Police arrest suspect accused in Prescott Drive homicide

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old Baton Rouge resident, local police said Thursday.

On the evening of June 24, Baton Rouge Police Detectives worked alongside the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit to apprehend 27-year-old Curtis Stewart for his alleged role in the murder of Devonta Ennis.

Police say Ennis was shot to death on a Sunday (April 25) night in the 4700 block of Prescott Drive, around 7:40 p.m.

According to police, Ennis was inside of a vehicle when a suspect fired multiple gunshots, wounding and eventually killing Ennis.

Authorities say Stewart was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.