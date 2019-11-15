Police arrest second suspect in connection with murder of man found shot in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a man found shot to death in the front yard of his Fairfields Drive home.

Detectives say evidence proves 26-year-old Vernell Vernon Branaugh provided Shawn Byrd with the gun that Byrd used to kill Delveckeo Jackson, the owner of the Fairfields Drive home, on Nov. 1.

According to a police report, detectives reviewed footage from a convenience store that both Jackson and Byrd visited just prior to Jackson’s murder. Officials say the footage revealed Byrd arguing with Jackson in the store before momentarily leaving the store to retrieve a gun from an unknown person driving a dark four-door Infiniti.

Detectives say the footage went on to reveal Byrd returning to the store with the gun, which he showed to Jackson while the two men continued to argue.

The police report then says the driver of the Infiniti was seen exiting the car and entering the store. At that point, detectives say cameras captured footage of Jackson leaving the store on foot while Byrd followed and the driver of the Infiniti returned to the car to begin driving towards Madison Avenue where he then stopped the car, seeming to wait for Byrd.

According to the report, Byrd briefly got into the Infiniti while the driver headed to Harelson and Fairfields, which is in the direction of Jackson’s home, and dropped Byrd off.

Detectives say footage shows the driver waiting and moments later, Byrd running back towards the Infiniti, headed from the direction of Jackson’s home.

A witness who watched the footage identified the unknown driver of the Inifiniti as Vernon Vernell Branaugh and eventually identified Branaugh in a photographic lineup.

Branaugh was arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder by supplying a handgun to Shawn Byrd, which police believe was used to kill Jackson and for transporting Byrd to the area where the crime was committed.

Branaugh was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.