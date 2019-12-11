Police arrest second suspect in Canal Street mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Police say they've arrested a second suspect in a mass shooting on Canal Street last month.

According to WWL, 22-year-old LaBryson Polidore of St. Mary Parish, had been on the run from police after opening fire at another man within the 700 block of Canal Street.

He was captured in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning. Witnesses told WBRZ it happened at an apartment complex on Titian Avenue in Melrose East. They reported seeing a large law enforcement presence around midnight Wednesday.

Police say Polidare was booked into the EBR Parish prison as a fugitive after U.S. Marshals and members of the NOLA Police Department's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad found him around midnight.

Polidare was wanted on 10 counts of attempted murder.

During a Tuesday evening press conference, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson named 21-year-old Stafford Starks and Polidore as the two men responsible for shooting 12 people along the popular intersection of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, on Bayou Classic weekend.

Out of the 12 injured during the shooting, police say two were taken to hospitals outside of the New Orleans area. Apparently, Polidore was one of those two individuals.

Police say the shooting was the result of an unresolved argument between Polidare and Starks. They believe it began in St. Mary's Parish, and after leaving the parish and seeing each other in New Orleans, the two men resorted to opening fire on each other.

Authorities said they were able to pinpoint Polidore as a suspect after he showed up at a hospital in the Lafayette area with gunshot wounds. Detectives investigated and realized there was no shooting in that area, and connected the dots to New Orleans.

New Orleans authorities have repeatedly condemned the shooting. New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, spoke about the incident, saying, "People who resolve to gun violence to solve a problem, create no solution at all. We will be relentless to ensure the public safety of New Orleans residents."