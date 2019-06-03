Police arrest out-of-town teenager who allegedly flipped stolen truck, ran from officers

UPDATE: Police say a 16-year-old suspect was arrested Monday afternoon. The chief says this was their first run-in with the teen, who is from St. Landry Parish.

No further details were immediately available.

CENTRAL - Officers are searching for a wounded suspect who jumped out of a nearly flattened pick-up truck after he flipped the stolen vehicle in East Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The Central Police Department says the white GMC pick-up flipped several times on Sullivan Road just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect, a dark-haired white male wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt and red underwear, fled the crash scene on foot. Witnesses also said he was carrying an unknown object and clearly bleeding from his injuries.

Police also confirmed the truck was reported stolen.

The person reportedly ran behind the nearby Ochsner Medical Center. Police are still searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call police at 225-367-1254 or the EBR sheriff's office at 225-389-5073.