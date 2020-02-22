57°
Police arrest one of two males suspected of kidnapping, armed robbery, and attempted murder
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a male suspect who allegedly robbed, kidnapped, and shot a man on Friday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department received information that a male was kidnapped and shot at on Ozark Street.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he received treatment for his gunshot wound.
According to documents, when authorities contacted the victim he identified Cecil Williams, 20, and Zephron Benoit, 22, as the suspects that robbed, kidnapped, and shot him.
The victim met Williams at the AM Mart gas station on Highland Road, where he was asked if he could give Williams a ride. The victim agreed and the two arrived at a home on the 3200 block of Ozark Street. When the victim came back to his car from using the restroom he was approached by the second suspect, Benoit who was by the vehicle pointing a handgun demanding that the victim give him money.
When the victim tried to walk away Williams shot him in the back. Both suspects allegedly forced the victim in the trunk of his Ford Crown Victoria. Benoit and Williams dropped the victim off at 4329 Choctaw Drive and left the scene in the Crown Victoria.
The victim identified both suspects as Cecil Williams and Zephron Benoit to police in photographic lineups.
Benoit was arrested on Friday where he was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated kidnapping.
He is being held on a $400,000 bond.
Williams is still at large.
