79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest one in deadly Sunday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

1 hour 15 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 12 2021 Jul 12, 2021 July 12, 2021 6:47 AM July 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
De'Angelo Ghoram

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police, on Monday, arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a deadly Sunday night shooting on Florida Boulevard.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed that De'Angelo Ghoram was arrested after being tied to the shooting death of 23-year-old Earnest Johnson.

Johnson was killed Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Florida Boulevard, police say.

According to BRPD, when officers were called to the scene of the crime, they discovered Johnson in a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Johnson passed away at the scene of the crime.

Investigators say they believe an altercation of some sort took place shortly before the deadly shot was fired.

Trending News

Ghoram was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days