Police arrest one after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another man who was called to help with a crash scene Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m.

Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a crash when they found the victim shot.

A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after the crash that involved a black car and a white car.

He said the victim was someone who stopped to help.

The witness was not sure which of the cars was at fault, but the driver of the black car, later identified as 46-year-old Darrel Jupiter, was "ranting and raving."

The witness said moments later, a pickup truck pulled up and parked, and its driver appeared to be trying to help. That’s when the gunfire started.

The witness said the victim appeared to be alert and moving as paramedics took him away. Authorities said the man was in critical condition.

Police arrested Jupiter and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and being a convicted felon with a firearm.