69°
Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man who allegedly tried to rob bank, Zaxby's restaurant
ZACHARY - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to hold up a bank and a fried chicken restaurant last week.
According to the Zachary Police Department, the attempted robberies happened over the course of about three days. Officers say Corey White tried to rob a local Zaxby's at gunpoint Wednesday before trying to hold up the GP Federal Credit Union on Friday.
Police say White failed to get cash in either crime. No injuries were reported.
White will be booked into the parish jail on two counts of attempted armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rapid Test Results for COVID-19 available at Lake After Hours
-
New info expected in EBRSO deputy's virus-related death
-
Fatal crash on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay exit
-
Blackwater United Methodist Church holds Palm Sunday parade
-
Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours will now offer new rapid COVID-19 tests