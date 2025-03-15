76°
Police arrest man wanted on kidnapping charges after he fled into woods following car chase
HAMMOND - A man wanted for kidnapping after fleeing into the woods following a car chase on Thursday was taken into custody.
The Hammond Police Department said 21-year-old Jarvis Buchanan of Baton Rouge was taken into custody March 7 and arrested for criminal kidnapping and aggravated criminal damage. He allegedly went to a Hammond T-Mobile and forcefully grabbed his ex-girlfriend and forced her into the front passenger seat of his vehicle.
Buchanan's vehicle was located around Gonzales when Louisiana State Police tried to stop Buchanan, resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit ended in Lutcher, where Buchanan left the vehicle and fled into the woods. The victim was in the front passenger seat and is now safe, according to police.
