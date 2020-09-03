82°
Police arrest man suspected of cutting off wife's arm
NEW YORK (AP) - Police have arrested a man suspected of cutting off his pregnant wife's arm during a dispute in Brooklyn.
The New York Police Department says the 35-year-old man was arrested near Niagara Falls late Saturday night. He is facing a charge of first-degree assault. Police say the man severed the 35-year-old woman's right arm just above the elbow in the attack in Sunset Park on Thursday afternoon.
She also lost two fingers from her other hand. The woman was hospitalized, and officials say her arm has been successfully reattached.
Police say the woman and the baby she's carrying are in stable condition.
