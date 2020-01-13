Police arrest man on charges of rape and human trafficking

Antonio Varise

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department were summoned to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Sunday afternoon to apprehend a man who was accused of rape and human trafficking.

According to a police report, 50-year-old Antonio Varise accompanied his significant other to the hospital and staff noticed that not only was Varise making several OLOL workers uncomfortable by taking unauthorized pictures of them and making unwanted advances, but he also seemed to make his partner (the patient) extremely uncomfortable.

Once the patient was alone, authorities asked her why she acted strangely around her partner. Authorities say she told them Varise frequently sexually abused her and often allowed two of his friends to do the same.

The woman went on to claim that when she refused to have sex with him and his friends, Varise would hit her and threaten to throw her out on the streets.

According to a police report, Varise is accused of doing the above more than ten times within the past four months and of getting paid for each encounter.

Varise was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree rape/forcible and human trafficking.