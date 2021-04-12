Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man in stabbing death at Baton Rouge senior citizen living facility
BATON ROUGE - Homicide Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the Saturday, April 10 murder of a woman at a senior living facility off Lobdell Boulevard.
Police say 67-year-old Francis Marinelli was stabbed to death around 3:10 p.m. at the 7545 Bishop Ott Drive residential facility where she lived.
Detectives have arrested 69-year-old Larry King Woodard in connection with the homicide.
Police say Woodard was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.
As of Monday morning, an investigation into this case remains ongoing investigation, and police say they have yet to discover a motive.
Anyone with information related to Marinelli's death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).
