75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest man in fatal shooting that left one dead off Blount Road

12 hours 14 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 8:31 AM November 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A 39-year-old is accused of killing another man in a shooting that happened earlier this month. 

Police booked James Whitfield on Tuesday in the death of Donald Joseph. 

The incident was reported Nov. 9 on Blount Road, but officials say Joseph was found dead on Curtis Street, just off Scenic Highway. 

James was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days