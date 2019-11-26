Police arrest man in fatal shooting that left one dead off Blount Road

BATON ROUGE- A 39-year-old is accused of killing another man in a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Police booked James Whitfield on Tuesday in the death of Donald Joseph.

The incident was reported Nov. 9 on Blount Road, but officials say Joseph was found dead on Curtis Street, just off Scenic Highway.

James was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.