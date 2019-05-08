Police arrest man in fatal Lewis Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting last month.

The incident happened around 11:21 p.m. on April 17 at a home on Lewis Street. According to arrest documents, Letroyed Strowder and another suspect arrived at the home uninvited. Authorities say the victim, Tremell Tumblin, didn't recognize the suspects and attempted to close the door.

At that point, the men forced their way into the home. As Tumblin ran to the rear of the house to get his gun, Strowder allegedly fired his weapon at the victim. The second suspect stayed in the front of the home and robbed another victim at the scene.

Authorities say Strowder and Tumblin argued and more shots were fired. Tumblin was injured and died at the scene. The suspects left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said it looked like a struggle had occurred. They also noticed that Tumblin's gun was missing.

Strowder arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. He allegedly told police he was shot at a different location.

During the investigation, authorities learned Strowder was a suspect in several armed robberies reported in March.

On Tuesday, police questioned Strowder about the April 17 shooting. He said he "may" have been inside the house on Lewis Street when Tumblin was shot. He also said he "may" have had his hand on a gun in a struggle when it went off.

He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances. For the March incidents, Strowder was charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.