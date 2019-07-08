93°
Police arrest man in deadly shooting outside market near Southeastern University
HAMMOND - Police have made an arrest in a murder that happened Friday near Southeastern University in Hammond.
According to the Hammond Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight Friday in the parking lot of the Nada Meat Market on East University Avenue.
Police say 37-year-old Timmothy Berry was arrested later that same day and charged with the murder of the victim, 41-year-old Michael Cuccia. While searching Berry's home, investigators also uncovered a large number of narcotics.
Berry was booked with first-degree murder, possession of schedule I drugs and 3 counts of possession of schedule II drugs.
