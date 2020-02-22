58°
Police arrest man in connection with two stabbings

Saturday, February 22 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an alleged stabbing that happened on Friday afternoon.
 
Authorities arrived on the 2500 block of Finch St. located behind J.K. Haynes Elementary Charter School. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the victim that Christopher Stills, 26, stabbed him with a small knife. 
 
According to witnesses who confirmed the victim's story they also identified the suspect as Stills and informed police in which direction he fled.
 
Officials located Stills and took him into custody. 
 
While on scene of the first stabbing police responded to a second stabbing that occurred less than two blocks from the first incident.  
 
When officials arrived at the second incident they discovered a victim who received a life-threatening stab wound to one of his lungs. He was transported to the hospital where police interviewed him. The second victim's description of the suspect matched what the Stills was wearing.
 
 
Stills was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. 
 
Stills was also accused of shooting Baton Rouge boxer Emanuel Augustus in 2014. Click here to read the story. 
Radar
7 Days