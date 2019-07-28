Police arrest man for multi-parish pursuit in May

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a man for several charges including a multi-parish pursuit that took place back in May.

Authorities were dispatched to 5034 Bank Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a man refusing to leave a home.

Once police arrived on scene Monrico Andre Jones exited a room in the house covering his face with his hand. When police asked for Jones's information he fled pushing an officer out the way in an attempt to flee the house.

Officers then struggled with Jones at the front door so then Jones attempted to run out of the back door. Police then tased Jones and handcuffed him. Jones was walked to the police unit on the scene when he then ran from officers again.

Jones was tased a second time and stopped in the middle of St. Gerald Avenue. When officers attempted to identify him Jones gave a false name. Finally, once Jones gave his correct information police learned he had an active warrant through St. Gabriel PD.

Monrico Andre Jones led a police chase across parish lines out of Iberville Parish on May 13th.

The chase began after an officer responded to a reported break-in at a business. The vehicle pursuit eventually came to an end around 2 a.m. on Gardere Lane in Baton Rouge.

Monrico Andre Jones was arrested and booked for resisting an officer, simple escape, battery of a police officer, and obstruction of roadways.