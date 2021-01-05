66°
Police arrest man for December shooting, murder on S. 20th Street
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for murder after his involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of one in December.
Jarvis Bowie was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for his involvement in the shooting death of 36-year-old Clarence Augustus.
The drive-by shooting took place on S. 20th St. near North Blvd. on Dec. 9.
Police say Augustus was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Bowie was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder and assault/drive-by shooting.
