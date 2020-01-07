Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man for allegedly choking, beating his girlfriend with fan
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend and endangering her child.
According to a police report, the incident occurred on Nov. 5 when police responded to a domestic situation on Plank Road.
They say a woman told them her boyfriend, 27-year-old Joshua Porter, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her, and then dragged her down the hallway by her shirt before yelling at her 1-year-old child. She says he then grabbed the toddler by his shirt and pants before tossing him into the hallway.
The woman claimed when she tried to protect her child, Porter responded by choking her and using a fan to beat her.
The woman said she managed to grab her son and flee to a friend's home in St. Gabriel where she called the police.
Police say after failing to locate Porter at his last known address, they sought a warrant for his arrest. Once it was issued, police were able to catch up with him on Monday, Jan. 6.
Porter was arrested on charges that include battery of a dating partner and child endangerment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double-shooting in New Orleans Walmart kills one, injures another
-
Date set for Dakota Theriot Trial
-
'Hundreds' of East Baton Rouge residents included in Ascension sewer deal will...
-
Mother & son from Joe Burrow's hometown gifted all-paid trip to national...
-
Just win, baby: Hospital giving newborns LSU onesies ahead of national championship