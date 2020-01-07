Police arrest man for allegedly choking, beating his girlfriend with fan

Joshua Porter

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend and endangering her child.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on Nov. 5 when police responded to a domestic situation on Plank Road.

They say a woman told them her boyfriend, 27-year-old Joshua Porter, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her, and then dragged her down the hallway by her shirt before yelling at her 1-year-old child. She says he then grabbed the toddler by his shirt and pants before tossing him into the hallway.

The woman claimed when she tried to protect her child, Porter responded by choking her and using a fan to beat her.

The woman said she managed to grab her son and flee to a friend's home in St. Gabriel where she called the police.

Police say after failing to locate Porter at his last known address, they sought a warrant for his arrest. Once it was issued, police were able to catch up with him on Monday, Jan. 6.

Porter was arrested on charges that include battery of a dating partner and child endangerment.