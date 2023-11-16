Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest man following chase in stolen car
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
The theft was reported on December 29. According to the arrest report, the victim located her stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of Fairfields Avenue the next day. At the scene, a responding officer saw the vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop.
The driver, identified as Derek Gosserand, refused to pull over and a chase ensued. Police said the suspect committed multiple traffic violations while trying to evade arrest. The chase finally ended in the 11800 block of Queens Drive.
While questioning Gosserand, officers noticed the smell of alcohol on his person. Gosserand allegedly admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before driving, according to the arrest report.
Gosserand is facing several charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, flight from an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
