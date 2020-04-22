Police arrest man connected to North 44th St. homicide

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police Detectives and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested the man associated with the North 44th St. homicide that occurred March 12.

Rickey Allen Anderson, 51, is believed to be connected to the death of John Armstrong, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds on his front lawn, according to the police report.

Anderson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge Wednesday.

Police say an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of Anderson.

This investigation is ongoing.